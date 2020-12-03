Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wolves' Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making "excellent progress" following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League club's doctor said. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week," Wolves doctor Matt Perry told the club's website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20201202-latest-update-on-raul-jimenez.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 07:54 IST
Soccer-Wolves' Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making "excellent progress" following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League club's doctor said. Mexican forward Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

"We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week," Wolves doctor Matt Perry told the club's website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20201202-latest-update-on-raul-jimenez. "Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it's safe to say that Raul's most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 2021

Australias pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country sticking to a March timetable to start vaccinations. Britain on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfiz...

Prosecutors building case against ex-PM Abe's secretary for failure to report funding

Prosecutors are building a case against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abes secretary over failing to report a total of as much as 40 million yen 382,848 in political funds, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. Ex-premier Abe is under ...

Soccer-Wolves' Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making excellent progress following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League clubs doctor said. Mexican forward Jimenez, 29, was injured ...

CDC chief warns Americans face 'rough' winter from COVID-19 surge

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic, still raging with unprecedented fury nationwide, will pose the countrys grimmest health crisis yet over the next few months, before v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020