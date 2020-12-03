Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property (IP) by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official statement said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:56 IST
India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property (IP) by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official statement said on Thursday. The two sides will draw up a biennial work plan to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will include detailed planning for carrying out co-operation activities, including the scope of action, it said.

The Union Cabinet, on February 19 this year, had approved signing of the MoU between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra and Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director, USPTO conducted a virtual signing ceremony for the MoU.

The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices; collaboration in training programs, exchange of experts; exchange of information and best practices on processes for registration and examination of applications for patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs, as well as the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights. Besides, both sides would exchange information on the development and implementation of automation and modernization projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP office services, it added.

"The MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and USA, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country. It will be a landmark step forward in India's journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and will further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016," the statement said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Moscow plans to open its COVID-19 vaccination centres on Saturday and Englands National Health Service is looking at ways to deploy vaccinations in care homes. Meanwhile Africa aims to have 60 of its population vaccinated within the next tw...

FOCUS-North American farmers profit as consumers pressure food business to go green

Beer made from rice grown with less water, rye planted in the off-season and the sale of carbon credits to tech firms are just a few of the changes North American farmers are making as the food industry strives to go green.The changes are e...

APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

Commerce ministry arm APEDA is formulating a strategy with the Indian Institute of Millets Research IIMR and other stakeholders to promote export of millets and its products, an official statement said on Thursday. APEDA Agricultural and Pr...

Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters

By Rina Chandran Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020