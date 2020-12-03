Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt staff asked to declare they wouldn't consume tobacco

In a recent meeting of the State Tobacco Control Coordination Committee, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh directed officials to declare the secretariat, police headquarters, all offices in the districts and blocks as tobacco-free zones, they said. Boards with 'tobacco-free zone' written on them should be put up in all government offices, Singh directed.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:55 IST
Jharkhand govt staff asked to declare they wouldn't consume tobacco

The Jharkhand government has asked its staff to file affidavits, stating that they would not consume tobacco, while declaring its offices as tobacco-free zones, officials said on Thursday. In a recent meeting of the State Tobacco Control Coordination Committee, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh directed officials to declare the secretariat, police headquarters, all offices in the districts and blocks as tobacco-free zones, they said.

Boards with 'tobacco-free zone' written on them should be put up in all government offices, Singh directed. Besides, such boards should also be put up at the main gates of private sector companies, he said.

It was directed that all state government employees will have to provide an affidavit that they would not consume tobacco. The chief secretary also directed the deputy commissioners to take action against shops selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

To prevent the movement of banned pan masala and illegal tobacco in the state, Singh directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of border districts to constantly monitor check-posts and other entry points. The chief secretary said that tobacco control activities should be carried out up to the panchayat level.

He also asked the secretary of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to direct the members of the Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats to focus on the issue. Besides, tobacco control should be discussed in every meeting of the Gram Sabhas, he directed.

Further, he instructed for a vigorous campaign against banned pan masala and illegal tobacco vendors in the state. PTI IKD SOM SOM

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK to stage demo in support of protesting farmers in Delhi

DMK President M K Stalin will lead party-sponsored demonstrations in different cities of the state on Saturday in support of farmers protesting at the Delhi border against the Centres new farm laws, the party said. Stalin will participate i...

Govt ready to look into farmers' concern regarding weakening of mandis due to new laws: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Govt ready to look into farmers concern regarding weakening of mandis due to new laws Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

U.S. service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November - ISM survey

U.S. services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on businesses to control surging COVID-19 infections, bolstering views that the economys recovery from the pandemic recession was running out...

To Sir With Love - Winner of $1 mln teacher prize changed girls' lives in India

This years Global Teacher Prize has been awarded to Ranjitsinh Disale for his work helping girls, most of then from poor tribal communities, at a village school in western India. Disale immediately announced he would share the 1 million pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020