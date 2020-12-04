Left Menu
New Google Vault interface makes navigation easier; adds productivity features

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:59 IST
New Google Vault interface makes navigation easier; adds productivity features
Image Credit: Google

Google has designed a new interface for Vault, information governance and eDiscovery tool for Google Workspace. The new interface includes all the core functionality from the classic interface and does not impact the existing Google Vault setup.

The new Google Vault interface makes navigation easier and also brings new productivity features for faster task completion. It is available at vault.google.com whereas the classic interface is still available at ediscovery.google.com.

Google announced the development in a blog post that also highlights the following improvements in the main interface:

  • When you first sign in, you're directed to a home page with up to three options (depending on your permissions): Retention, Matters, and Reporting.
  • When you set up retention rules and holds, step-by-step flows with more tooltips guide you through the process.
  • Custom retention rules, holds, and search results are listed in sortable, filterable tables. This helps you more easily understand the scope of your information governance policies and search results.
  • When you explore search results and hold reports, you keep your context. Clicking an item opens a side panel instead of taking you to a new page.

Google said that matters, retention rules, and audit log data will sync between the interfaces and be available in both places until the classic interface is shut down. Users in the classic interface may see a banner inviting them to try the new interface.

The new Google Vault interface is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers, G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education customers, and customers with the Vault add-on license.

Notably, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, and Business Standard customers, as well as G Suite Basic, Education, and Nonprofit customers will not get the new feature.

