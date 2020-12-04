Moto G9 Power India launch set for December 8

After Moto G 5G, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G9 Power smartphone in India. The device made its global debut in Europe in early November and is now set to land in India (via @TechnoAnkit1) on December 8.

Moto G9 power launching on 8th December in India pic.twitter.com/EcAmXRYSnA — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) December 4, 2020

The Moto G9 Power will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power: Specifications

The Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision HD+ display with 720x1640-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The device comes with a water-repellent design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The device is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast-charging and runs on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Moto G9 Power comes with a 16MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports High-res zoom, Portrait mode, slow-motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization and FHD video shooting up to 30fps.