Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-America's Cup yachts pose new challenges for graphics crew

Ian Taylor has helped bring the America's Cup to life for TV viewers since 1992 but he is slightly worried that the secret designs and sheer speed of the boats for next year's regatta may have left his computer graphics company in the dark. The high-tech AC75 foiling monohulls are so fast, and their design and builds so secret, that Taylor is unsure how it will impact the graphics package his firm provides.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:05 IST
Sailing-America's Cup yachts pose new challenges for graphics crew
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ian Taylor has helped bring the America's Cup to life for TV viewers since 1992 but he is slightly worried that the secret designs and sheer speed of the boats for next year's regatta may have left his computer graphics company in the dark.

The high-tech AC75 foiling monohulls are so fast, and their design and builds so secret, that Taylor is unsure how it will impact the graphics package his firm provides. And with the first practice races for defenders Team New Zealand and the challengers set for next week, time is of the essence.

"We're testing all the data and software from next week," Animation Research's Taylor told Reuters by telephone from Dunedin. "Nobody has seen the boats (in race action) and we haven't had any data from them in a proper environment.

"We had a simulated test about a month or so ago and it worked. We will give it a hammering (next week) and see how it goes," he added with a laugh. Animation Research's graphics have been credited by sailing commentators with helping the casual fan follow the event, with the package showing real-time animations of racing.

The 3D and 2D animations are generated from data provided by the official race management system, but next year's regatta will also feature superimposed graphics over the top of live shots from the boats, broadcasters and aerial cameras. "Everything we have been doing over the last 30 years is about visualising the data coming from the boats," he said.

"This is the first time that the graphics will be delivered from imagery rather than data. "We have developed software that knows what the camera is looking at all of the time, where it's pointing, what the zoom is so we can then place our graphics on it."

Taylor said one of the major problems that German company Riedel Communications, which has built all of the systems that allow broadcasters to get live audio and video feeds from the boats, was that they had no idea what they were dealing with. "They didn't get to see the boats because they're secret," he said.

Riedel also had to take into account the weight of their equipment and where it could be placed so as not to upset the yachts' balance as they raced at more than 50 knots (92kph) and also turned at high speed on their foils. Taylor said viewers would be captivated by the boats.

"The thing that will be different in this America's Cup will be the boat. There has been nothing like it," he said. "I was ... looking out the window (from a harbourside office building) when the boat went past and everyone was at the window and saying 'Look. At. That.'"

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 3,888

Seven more people, including two children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the states tally to 3,888, a health department official said on Friday. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Lawngtlai district, two from...

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump on Germany withdrawal, base names

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies President Donald Trumps plans to withdraw troops from Germany and keep the names of Confederate generals on military bases, setting th...

Sailing-America's Cup yachts pose new challenges for graphics crew

Ian Taylor has helped bring the Americas Cup to life for TV viewers since 1992 but he is slightly worried that the secret designs and sheer speed of the boats for next years regatta may have left his computer graphics company in the dark.Th...

China's spacecraft takes off from moon with lunar samples

A Chinese spacecraft carrying the countrys first lunar samples has started its return journey from the moon, according to the countrys space authority. Chinas Change-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020