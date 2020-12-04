Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 unicorn startups expected in India by 2022: Official

The number of startup unicorns in India may surpass 50 by 2022, a senior official said on Friday. A unicorn is a privately-held startup valued at over USD 1 billion.In 2012, we had one unicorn...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:17 IST
Over 50 unicorn startups expected in India by 2022: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of startup unicorns in India may surpass 50 by 2022, a senior official said on Friday. The country is home to 21 unicorns at present, collectively valued at USD 73.2 billion, as per the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020.

The US and China have 233 and 217 unicorns, respectively. A unicorn is a privately-held startup valued at over USD 1 billion.

"In 2012, we had one unicorn... and by 2022, India will have about 52 unicorns," Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Director-General, Omkar Rai, said at the ABP Group's 'Infocom 2020'. Rai said by 2025, Indian software products revenue will be USD 70-80 billion against the existing USD 10 billion.

India has talent and cost arbitrage to succeed in the global software products market, which is about USD 520 billion, and is expected to become a trillion dollar market by 2025, officials said..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwaits foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.We welc...

Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei currently under house arrest in Canada.Trudeau told reporters th...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Sports News Roundup: Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai; Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020