Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern Naval Command conducts 'Operation Demonstration'

The event was witnessed by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, along with other invited dignitaries and some select personnel of SNC from the naval jetty of INS Venduruthy.The demonstration commenced with MARCOS Marine Commandos carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by the programme brochure being delivered to the Chief Guest, a Defence release said here.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:05 IST
Southern Naval Command conducts 'Operation Demonstration'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Daredevil skills and daring armed operations were on display here on Friday at the Southern Naval Command's Operations Demonstration (Op Demo), organised as part of Navy Week -2020 celebrations. The event showcased the potent capability of Indian Navy and provided an insight into operations at sea.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the event was conducted inside Ernakulam Channel, Kochi instead of the usual Rajendra Maidan frontage. The event was witnessed by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, along with other invited dignitaries and some select personnel of SNC from the naval jetty of INS Venduruthy.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by the programme brochure being delivered to the Chief Guest, a Defence release said here. The two-hour-long demonstration included special operations by MARCOS from air and water, simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters, including SAR (Search and Rescue) and 'Slithering Ops' demo.

Eight ships of the SNC undertook various demonstrations, including simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship. The highlight of the day was the fast-paced Special Forces operations undertaken by the MARCOS, who displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation, it said.

In addition, specially trained sniffer dogs of the Navys Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to later dispose off safely, the release said. A contingent of 30 men from INS Dronacharya performed a 'continuity drill', showing skills in weapon handling.

The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony, after which all naval ships in the harbour were simultaneously illuminated These events mark the beginning of activities leading to yearlong celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated till December 16, 2021, the release said..

TRENDING

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-World championship battle down to three as Neuville crashes

Hyundais Thierry Neuville crashed out of world rally championship contention on Friday, leaving Toyotas Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier as front-runners in a three-way title tussle at the season-ending Monza Rally. Hyundais reigning champio...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high. He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protoco...

Cuban government reneges on rights dialogue with artists

Cubas Communist government on Friday reneged on its promise to dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting and would not negotiate with enemies of the Revolution...

Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

U.S. cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of COVID-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand. After years of sluggish off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020