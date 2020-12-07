Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit GTR 2 now up for pre-booking in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:13 IST
Amazfit GTR 2 now up for pre-booking in India

The Amazfit GTR 2 will soon be landing in India as the company has started taking pre-orders for the smartwatch. It is currently available for pre-orders on Amazfit India's official website in Sports Edition and Classic Edition.

Meanwhile, popular tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Amazfit GTR 2 will be launched alongside the Amazfit GTS 2, and GTS 2 mini in India on December 17, 2020.

The Amazfit GTR 2 made its debut in China back in September 2020.

Amazfit GTR 2: Specs and features

Speaking of the design, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a 3D curved bezel-less design with two physical buttons and tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. The Classic Edition sports a stainless steel body with a leather band while the Sports Edition features an aluminum alloy metal body and a silicone strap.

The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

The watch offers 12 professional sport modes including treadmill, climbing, walking, swimming, running, etc. It comes with the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Health Assessment System to analyze daily activity, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, BioTracker 2 PPG sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There is a new sleep engine called SomnusCare that works with the blood oxygen engine to analyze breathing quality during sleep.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days in the daily use mode and 38 days in basic watch mode (Bluetooth, heart rate monitor and other functions are turned off). For wireless connectivity, you get NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz, built-in GPS+GLONASS.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

There will be complete 'Bharat bandh' on Tuesday, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal tells press conference.

There will be complete Bharat bandh on Tuesday, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal tells press conference....

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra COVID-19 vaccines -government official

India is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior government official said on Monday, as the worlds second-most affected country struggles to contain the outbreak. T...

Rajasthan ASI held on bribery charges

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested an ASI of Rajasthan police for allegedly receiving Rs 15,000 as bribe from a gravel transporter in Baran district, officials said. Assistant Sub Inspector Herachand Dhobi 47, posted at Kunjed po...

Vedantu appoints Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering & tech; to hire 80 people by Mar '21

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has appointed Ranjan Sakalley as head of engineering and technology, and plans to expand its engineering team to 200 people by March 2021. Based in Bengaluru, Sakalley will report to Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020