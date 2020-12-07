Amazfit GTR 2 now up for pre-booking in India

The Amazfit GTR 2 will soon be landing in India as the company has started taking pre-orders for the smartwatch. It is currently available for pre-orders on Amazfit India's official website in Sports Edition and Classic Edition.

Meanwhile, popular tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Amazfit GTR 2 will be launched alongside the Amazfit GTS 2, and GTS 2 mini in India on December 17, 2020.

The Amazfit GTR 2 made its debut in China back in September 2020.

Amazfit GTR 2: Specs and features

Speaking of the design, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a 3D curved bezel-less design with two physical buttons and tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. The Classic Edition sports a stainless steel body with a leather band while the Sports Edition features an aluminum alloy metal body and a silicone strap.

The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

The watch offers 12 professional sport modes including treadmill, climbing, walking, swimming, running, etc. It comes with the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Health Assessment System to analyze daily activity, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, BioTracker 2 PPG sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There is a new sleep engine called SomnusCare that works with the blood oxygen engine to analyze breathing quality during sleep.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days in the daily use mode and 38 days in basic watch mode (Bluetooth, heart rate monitor and other functions are turned off). For wireless connectivity, you get NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz, built-in GPS+GLONASS.