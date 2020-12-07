Left Menu
Finland approves law for banning suspect telecom gear

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 07-12-2020
Finland's parliament on Monday approved a law that would allow authorities to ban the use of telecom network equipment when they have "serious grounds for suspecting that the use of the device endangers national security or national defense".

The Nordic country, unlike its neighbour Sweden, did not ban any vendor based on its country of origin and did not mention China's Huawei or ZTE by name. Finland is home to Nokia, one of the main rival suppliers.

