MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has partnered with Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.

The multi-year collaboration will see MGM migrate its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain and support its content rights and distribution processes. MGM's new cloud-based media supply chain will leverage AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning, and media services to modernize its infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, said, "AWS's proven performance and comprehensive set of cloud and professional services will help MGM succeed in its cloud transformation and create a complete, modern media supply chain for video. We look forward to expanding our work together to continue to drive innovation across this supply chain and deliver improved customer experiences to audiences around the world."

Leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), MGM will build a data lake on AWS that will provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a microservices architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout MGM's complex media supply chain.

In addition, the entertainment company will utilize AWS Media Services including AWS Elemental MediaConvert to more fully automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM's library of feature film and premium television content, optimizing video for viewing on any screen.

AWS's machine learning services like Amazon Rekognition that adds intelligent image and video analysis to applications will enable MGM to analyze content, create and tag specific video frames with metadata, making it easier for MGM's partners to find and license film and TV shows for their lineups.

"AWS gives us the flexibility, scalability, reliability, and security to deliver premium content to customers through intelligent and automated supply chain solutions. Our new cloud-based media supply chain will give us increased visibility into owned content, the ability to better inform our sales teams, and faster processing of licensing deal that will help us deliver more content experiences to viewers and grow new revenue opportunities," said Doug Rousso, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MGM.