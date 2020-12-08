Left Menu
Development News Edition

SoftBank partners with Nokia to launch standalone 5G services

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:52 IST
SoftBank partners with Nokia to launch standalone 5G services
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Japanese operator SoftBank Corp., aka SoftBank, has selected Nokia's cloud-native 5G Core software to launch standalone 5G services. The deal builds on an existing relationship that extends back to the 3G era.

Announcing the collaboration, Nokia said it will help support new consumer and enterprise use cases, such as immersive experiences (VR/AR/MR), fixed wireless access, video surveillance and analytics, cloud robotics and connected vehicles with a standalone 5G Core in global markets.

"We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Nokia as we enable fast and reliable 5G service for our subscribers. This 5G core solution will catapult us into the next phase of our 5G transition," said Keiichi Makizono, Senior Vice President, CIO of SoftBank.

With Nokia's cloud-native 5G Core software, operators get a variety of capabilities required in the 5G era that drive greater scalability and reliability. SoftBank's subscribers will also experience the benefits of 5G such as lower latency, increased bandwidth and massive device connectivity.

Furthermore, SoftBank will deploy the Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway products from Nokia's Cloud Packet Core portfolio to support the massive scale, performance and reliability required for the delivery of Softbank's innovative 5G services.

"Nokia 5G Core's near-zero-touch automation capabilities, high-level operational efficiencies, scale and performance will help SoftBank deliver advanced services and experience, and boost network reliability. This is a tremendous way to be expanding Nokia's longstanding relationship with SoftBank," said John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan, Nokia.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling clings to hopes of a Brexit breakthrough in Brussels

Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes that a Brexit trade deal is still possible with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.With only three weeks to the end of the Brexi...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Late call for DRS from Kohli saves Wade

India lost a chance to send in-form Australia opener Matthew Wade back to the dugout in the 11th over of the third T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for the DRS. The incident took place in T Natarajans over as the left-arm pacer ...

Rs 12.5 lakh cr investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study

Indian electric vehicle EV market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Ce...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centres new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020