Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odyssey

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:53 IST
Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odyssey

Samples of an asteroid 300 million km from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a six-year odyssey by a space probe pursuing the origins of life. Named for the peregrine falcon, the Hayabusa2 blasted off for the asteroid Ryugu in December 2014, overcoming an unexpectedly rough landing surface to collect samples of asteroid dust in a capsule.

That capsule plunged to earth in Australia on Sunday and was flown to Japan. The final stage of its journey was by truck to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) research centre outside Tokyo, where it was greeted by a crowd of excited researchers. "The capsule has returned, I was out at the gate to see it," project manager Yuichi Tsuda told a news conference.

"The realization that it had gone all the way to the asteroid and back came welling up, and I felt as if something had squeezed my heart." Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system, and scientists say the sample may contain organic matter that could have contributed to life on Earth.

The Hayabasa2 orbited above Ryugu for a few months before landing, then used small explosives to blast a crater and collected the resulting debris, with the expectation that some 100 milligrams may have been gathered. After dropping off the capsule, it changed course, heading back into space. Travel and landing restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic were another hurdle with researchers at one point considering whether to postpone the capsule's return.

Next up is opening the capsule. By as early as next week it may be known if sufficient material has been collected, said researcher Tomohiro Usui, noting the work will be extremely delicate. "We need to be careful not to break the capsule or knock it over," he said. "Once that's done, the stress will ease up a bit."

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling clings to hopes of a Brexit breakthrough in Brussels

Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes that a Brexit trade deal is still possible with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.With only three weeks to the end of the Brexi...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Late call for DRS from Kohli saves Wade

India lost a chance to send in-form Australia opener Matthew Wade back to the dugout in the 11th over of the third T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for the DRS. The incident took place in T Natarajans over as the left-arm pacer ...

Rs 12.5 lakh cr investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study

Indian electric vehicle EV market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Ce...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centres new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020