Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel drives Open Hybrid Cloud Network deployment with IBM, Red Hat

This will enable Airtel to rapidly improve network connectivity and accelerate its continued core network transformation, the statement said.Airtel will be able to scale to meet increased customer demand, onboard new partners faster and speed the launch of innovative cloud-based services, the statement pointed out..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:30 IST
Airtel drives Open Hybrid Cloud Network deployment with IBM, Red Hat

Bharti Airtel has completed the first phase of its Open Hybrid Cloud Network, built with IBM and Red Hat's portfolio of hybrid cloud and cognitive enterprise capabilities, according to a statement. With this, Airtel's customers and ecosystem partners will have a flexible base to build and deploy innovative applications on the cloud network. ''They will also gain enhanced performance, availability, automation and scaling, all the way from the core to the network edge,'' the statement said.

Once completely implemented, Bharti Airtel's Open Hybrid Cloud Network will help partners and customers across industries harness the power of emerging technologies like 5G and edge computing. Airtel has accelerated its Open Hybrid Cloud Network deployment with IBM and Red Hat.

Globally, telecom operators are expected to spend over USD 111 billion by 2022, upgrading network cloud and platform. ''With the ever-increasing customer demand for seamless connectivity services and the continuing exponential growth in data traffic, Airtel has embarked on this massive cloudification program to make its network agile, robust and scalable,'' the statement added.

Airtel has been working with IBM to integrate advanced automation and plans to embed Artificial Intelligence or AI capabilities in the future as a core part of its network transformation. ''In this first phase, IBM and Airtel have co-developed a 'single click' automated hybrid cloud design and deployment capability and 'light touch' operations. This will enable Airtel to rapidly improve network connectivity and accelerate its continued core network transformation,'' the statement said.

Airtel will be able to scale to meet increased customer demand, onboard new partners faster and speed the launch of innovative cloud-based services, the statement pointed out..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss nightclub, shuttered by COVID-19, reborn as blood donation centre

A Swiss nightclub shuttered by COVID-19 restrictions has been converted into a temporary blood donation centre, bringing new life to an empty multi-floor warehouse that previously heaved with revellers.Chandeliers that used to illumine the ...

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Australia finalised plans on Tuesday to make Facebook Inc and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has been strongly opposed by the internet giants. Under laws to ...

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit ...

Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020