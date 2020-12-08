Apple launches AirPods Max priced at $549

... ...
A Chinese university womens soccer team was forced to forfeit a match after a players hair was deemed to be not black enough, local media reported on Tuesday. Several players from the womens teams of Fuzhou and Jimei universities were deeme...
When EU leaders gather this week for their last summit of the Donald Trump era, expect fulsome declarations of hope for a renewed transatlantic alliance under Joe Biden, but rather less to be said about a sudden end to Trumps trade war.Disp...
US productivity increased at a solid 4.6 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a mo...
The High Court here on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Ministers Office, in a money laundering case related to the gold smuggling case to December 18. During the hearing to...