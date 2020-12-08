India can be significant player in 6G technology: Defence Secretary

Left Menu
From a national perspective, what is important is that India today has embarked on a journey where it is creating its own technologies in 5G and who knows by the time 6G comes, India could be a significant player in the technology arena for communications, Kumar said at the India Mobile Congress 2020.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Tuesday lauded the efforts of Indian companies to develop 5G technologies locally and expressed hope that the country can become an important player by the time 6G services are introduced. He also invited all technology players to participate in the development of defence technologies. ''From a national perspective, what is important is that India today has embarked on a journey where it is creating its own technologies in 5G and who knows by the time 6G comes, India could be a significant player in the technology arena for communications,'' Kumar said at the India Mobile Congress 2020. Some countries have already started working on 6G technology

Reliance Jio had earlier announced that it is developing 5G technologies which it will use for services in India and also ship equipment overseas. ''For the first time India is developing its own technologies for 5G and I am very proud to know that several of Indian players today have created parts and sub-systems, components, technologies which will comprise nearly 10-20 per cent of the technologies required in the 5G ecosystem. Recently I also heard that Jio is coming in a big way in 5G technology. I welcome all these players,'' Kumar said. The government has also announced an incentive of Rs 12,195 crore for manufacturing of telecom equipment locally. Kumar had played a vital role in development of the electronic manufacturing ecosystem during his stint at the Ministry of Electronics and IT. He said the growth being witnessed in the electronic hardware space has dwarfed the target set under the National Policy on Electronics. Kumar further said 5G comes as an opportunity for Indian developers and promoters where they can create apps and solutions that can be used by the developing world. A 'Made in India' solution will be ''cost efficient, affordable and pervasive and highly customised'' for the developing nations, he pointed out

''In defence today increasingly technology has a greater role to play. Under our mission for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', we are giving a huge amount of emphasis to private industry in this sector. ''The recent defence acquisition procedure 2020 which has been promulgated gives thrust to MSME and other start-ups who are creating new technology,'' he emphasised. He said there are huge opportunities for software companies and start-ups to participate in the defence sector as weaponry and equipment are getting digitised and use of unmanned technologies are increasing by the day.

