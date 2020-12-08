Left Menu
Massive MIMO to remain essential driver for 5G build-out: Samsung

08-12-2020
Massive MIMO to remain essential driver for 5G build-out: Samsung
Samsung on Tuesday released a new whitepaper highlighting the capabilities and benefits of Massive Multi-Input, Multi-Output (MIMO) in 5G NR systems and sharing its roadmap for Massive MIMO solutions.

According to the whitepaper titled "Massive MIMO for New Radio", Massive MIMO is a major breakthrough in technology that improves the network capacity and the user's 5G experience and it will continue to be an essential driver for 5G build-out as mobile traffic demand is expected to grow at an explosive rate

As explained in the whitepaper, Massive MIMO can control the antennas to concentrate the emitted radio signals into a narrow beam focused on a designated user, resulting in a significant improvement in throughput and efficiency while reducing interferences among nearby users.

Samsung's wide array of Massive MIMO radio lineup aims to support all of the globally defined 5G spectrums in mid-band and serve diverse environments and site requirements. The South Korean technology giant will continue to develop technology that supports a vast array of the spectrum with higher capacity.

Samsung said it will lay the groundwork for more innovations by introducing the next-generation Massive MIMO with enhancements in the latest 3GPP release 16 and 17, as well as Distributed FD-MIMO (Full Dimension MIMO) in the coming years

