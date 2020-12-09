Soccer-PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official - UEFA

Soccer-PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official - UEFAReuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 02:46 IST
The Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will restart with a new fourth official, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official," said the statement.
"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."
- Brian Homewood