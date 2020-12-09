Left Menu
Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

Google Workspace will officially stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) on March 15, 2021. to avoid any possible disruptions in service such as degraded performance or security vulnerabilities, Google has recommended IE 11 users to switch to a different supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Safari, etc. as soon as possible.

Over the next few weeks, Google Workspace users still using IE 11 will be shown a banner message to upgrade their browser by March 15, 2021. An additional reminder will also be published on the official Google Workspace Updates blog.

Google noted that the changes will impact Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

To recall, back in August, Microsoft announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 starting August 17, 2021.

"Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers like the new Microsoft Edge have enabled better, more innovative online experiences. We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be well served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more," Microsoft said.

