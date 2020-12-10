Redmi 9 Power India launch set for December 17

The Redmi 9 Power will be launched in India on December 17 at 12 noon, Xiaomi's India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed on Thursday. The company has put up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Mi.com, revealing its design, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, Hi-Res audio and its color variants.

The upcoming Redmi 9 series device is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China late last month.

MOST. #POWERPACKED. ANNOUNCEMENT. OF. DECEMBER! 👇Super stoked to announce that @RedmiIndia's first ever #Power Smartphone - the #Redmi9Power is launching on 17th December, 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ at 12 noon! 🔥👉 RT & set a reminder for the event ASAP: https://t.co/4ovE2ZXd5jI ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/2TCAv8xudK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 10, 2020

Specifications (Expected)

Recently, the Redmi 9 Power appeared on the Google Play Console with model number M2010J19SI and Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is tipped to come in two storage variants- 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model.

The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90.34 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast-charging.

As confirmed by the company, the Redmi 9 Power will come with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The device will be offered in dour color variants- Black, Blue, Green and Orange.

In India, the Redmi 9 Series currently has four smartphones- Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime.