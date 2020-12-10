Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. voices concern about Bangladesh's plans to relocate Rohingya

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:58 IST
U.S. voices concern about Bangladesh's plans to relocate Rohingya

The United States on Thursday said it was concerned about plans by Bangladesh to relocate 1,642 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island and carry out further relocations, calling on Bangladesh to accept independent assessments of the move.

The United States also concurred with the United Nations in its view that any such relocations should be "fully voluntary and based on informed consent without pressure or coercion", State Department spokesman Cale Brown said in a statement.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Russian diplomats expelled from the Netherlands over alleged spying - ANP news

The Netherlands on Thursday ordered two Russian diplomats be expelled over allegations of spying, Dutch news agency ANP reported.The Dutch intelligence agency AIVD said in a statement it had uncovered a spying operation by diplomats working...

Kenyan women win damages for sexual violence during 2007-8 poll violence

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four rape survivors won 4 million shillings 35,906 each on Thursday, as Kenyas High Court ruled the government failed to investigate sexual violence cases after a disputed 2007 pol...

Russia agrees with Argentina to supply 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine

Russia has agreed with Argentina to supply 10 million doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine, developers of the vaccine backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Thursday.The vaccine will cost less than 20 per person, its developers ...

Nadda attacks Mamata government, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal, lawlessness at its peak

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over an attack on his convoy, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal as lawlessness is at the peak and the administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020