Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

Barcelona declined to comment on Griezmann's decision. A year ago, Arsenal and former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:03 IST
Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

France and Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

"I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company," Griezmann, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann's decision.

"We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level, inside the company, to address the issues of human rights, equality, and discrimination at all levels," the spokesperson said. The United Nations estimates that more than a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in China's Xinjiang province. China has denied any abuses and says its camps in the region provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

The striker's decision followed a report https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/12/08/huawei-tested-ai-software-that-could-recognize-uighur-minorities-alert-police-report-says in the Washington Post on Dec. 8 that alleged that Huawei had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when surveillance cameras recognised members of the mainly Muslim minority Uighur group. The article cited a document that it said was signed by Huawei representatives showing that Huawei had worked with a startup called Megvii to test artificial intelligence capable of triggering an automated "Uighur alarm".

Commenting on the report on Thursday, Huawei described the language used in the document as "completely unacceptable", adding however that it was a description of functions provided by Megvii, while the document was approved not by Huawei, but by a subcontractor. "It is not compatible with the values of Huawei," the spokesperson said. "Our technologies are not designed to identify ethnic groups. Non-discrimination is at the heart of our values as a company."

The Washington Post cited Megvii in a response to its original story as saying its systems were not designed to target or label ethnic groups. Griezmann had been an ambassador for Huawei since 2017, and he also worked with the company while at former club Atletico Madrid, including presenting an Atletico-branded mobile phone in 2016.

His Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi became a Huawei ambassador earlier this year. Barcelona declined to comment on Griezmann's decision.

A year ago, Arsenal and former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs. There was a strong backlash in China against Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, and he was removed from the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 computer game in China.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned his comments and state broadcaster CCTV dropped Arsenal's Premier League game with Manchester City from its schedule.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union and B...

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020