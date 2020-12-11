Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Dec 17: ISRO

The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C50, is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday. PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad SLP of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:25 IST
PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Dec 17: ISRO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday. ''PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions,'' the space agency said.

CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, it said. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India. PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), ISRO said, adding that this will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

“Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse,” says UNICEF’s Henrietta Fore

These are the remarks of UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to whom quoted text may be attributed at todays High-Level Event Averting famine in Yemen What can we do now and in 2021.Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse...

LPU researchers get patent for process of desalinating sea water using waste food

A team of researchers from Punjab-based Lovely Professional University LPU have bagged a patent from Indian Patent Office for a novel and eco-friendly process to desalinate sea water using waste food. The varsity, in a statement said, is no...

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020