Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch teased

Oppo on Thursday unveiled the Reno 5 series comprising the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G in China. Both smartphones come with an OLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 65W fast-charging support.

A day after the launch, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of Oppo R&D India took to Twitter to tease the phone's launch in India but didn't share any details.

Amazed to share that we revealed this great smartphone to shoot brilliant videos😍Are you excited to get this global product in India? Guess you already know what I'm talking about!🤩😃 — Tasleem Arif 🇮🇳 (@tasleemarifk) December 11, 2020

Further, responding to the tweet, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal said that the upcoming device will be Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate / 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core

Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM; 128GB/256GB storage

OS: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Battery: 4350mAh with 65W fast-charging support

Camera: (64+8+2+2)MP rear / 32MP selfie

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G carries a price tag of CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 38,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 42,800) for the 12GB + 256GB memory variant. It has three color variants- Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.

The company may launch both the 4G and 5G versions of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro in the country.