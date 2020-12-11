Left Menu
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch teased

Updated: 11-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:13 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch teased

Oppo on Thursday unveiled the Reno 5 series comprising the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G in China. Both smartphones come with an OLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 65W fast-charging support.

A day after the launch, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of Oppo R&D India took to Twitter to tease the phone's launch in India but didn't share any details.

Further, responding to the tweet, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal said that the upcoming device will be Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate / 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core

Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM; 128GB/256GB storage

OS: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Battery: 4350mAh with 65W fast-charging support

Camera: (64+8+2+2)MP rear / 32MP selfie

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G carries a price tag of CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 38,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 42,800) for the 12GB + 256GB memory variant. It has three color variants- Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.

The company may launch both the 4G and 5G versions of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro in the country.

