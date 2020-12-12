Left Menu
IDEMIA, Kudelski IoT deliver simplified IoT solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:31 IST
IDEMIA, Kudelski IoT deliver simplified IoT solution
Image Credit: ANI

IDEMIA and Kudelski IoT have announced a solution for mobile network operators, original equipment manufacturers and service providers to enable efficient IoT device provisioning at scale, without compromising on connectivity or data security

''IDEMIA and Kudelski IoT have delivered a simplified IoT solution providing the entire ecosystem with robust identity and access management to drive secure IoT applications,'' according to a statement. The partnership would provide a solution to ensure IoT (Internet of Things) data security and integrity across the lifecycle of any cellular-connected IoT device, the statement added.

