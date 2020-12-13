Left Menu
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 10:50 IST
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth
A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth. The Chang'e 5 lunar probe left the moon's orbit on Sunday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post.

The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples. The return capsule is expected to land in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey.

The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

