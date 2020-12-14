Left Menu
Oppo showcases conceptual design slide-phone, music-link at CIIDE

14-12-2020
Oppo showcases conceptual design slide-phone, music-link at CIIDE
Image Credit: Oppo

At the 4th China International Industrial Design Expo (CIIDE), Oppo today showcased two new conceptual designs- slide phone and music-link- based on its human-centric design philosophy and created in collaboration with leading Japanese industrial designing studio 'nendo'.

Today, people increasingly rely on their smartphones to interact with the world around them. To support more functionality, the smartphone's size is constantly increasing, making it difficult to hold and less convenient. Larger phones have become a growing concern for users and this is when the idea for the 'slide-phone' comes into the picture.

According to Oppo, the concept of "slide phone" is designed with three foldable screens attached by hinges and the triple-fold allows the user to change the form and size of the phone as needed.

Image Credit: Oppo

Sliding one fold up exposes 40 mm of the screen with simple functions like viewing call history, notifications, and music player interfaces. A secondary fold reveals 80mm of the slide-phone screen which is ideal for taking photos or even adapting to particular games using the side control.

In addition, the conceptual design slide-phone supports a stylus that allows users to expand their productivity.

OPPO and nendo also showcased the music-link conceptual design. It includes a collection of devices including a smartwatch, an AI speaker, a portable charger and a wireless charger that are centered around a pair of TWS earphones. The devices work seamlessly together and can complement each other in a multitude of ways.

Image Credit: Oppo

For instance, the wireless smartphone charger has a recessed space to hold the earbuds, over which the portable charger fits like a cover to allow simultaneous charging.

Image Credit: Oppo

Furthermore, when the TWS earphones and portable charging case are placed on the AI speaker, users can enjoy a seamless music experience transitioning from headphones to speaker.

"This partnership is built upon a conviction that, to create a groundbreaking tech product with the right level of comfort for users, we must focus on human. Moving forward, we will double down on this approach by engineering products with a more seamless, user-friendly experience," said OPPO Industrial Design lead designer Xiao Bo.

