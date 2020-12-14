Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance is moving all of its IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build resiliency, improve operational efficiencies and enhance global traveler experiences amidst the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon said on Monday.

The airline alliance is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to migrate all of its data, platforms, and business-critical applications to AWS and close its data centers, which will reduce its infrastructure total cost of ownership by 25 percent.

Commenting on this development, David Peller, Managing Director, Travel and Hospitality at AWS said, "By going all-in on AWS, Star Alliance is leveraging the elasticity of the cloud to take advantage of industry trends and pivot their operations in order to respond to drastically changing market dynamics."

Star Alliance is leveraging AWS's unmatched capabilities, including analytics, security, managed databases, storage, and machine learning to provide its 26 member airlines with real-time insights. The organization is now able to introduce applications in half the time, leveraging Amazon Elastic Container Service with AWS Fargate, a serverless compute engine for containers that makes it easy to build applications, to power services that make travel easier and safer for passengers.

The Alliance is also utilizing AWS analytics and databases including Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS's serverless, interactive query service Amazon Athena and Amazon QuickSight, AWS's business intelligence service, to identify future travel demand and trends as well as to improve customer experiences.

Going forward, Star Alliance plans to create a data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that will centralize data access for the organizations' member airlines to accelerate the development of enterprise applications and customer features.

"In addition to cost savings and elasticity, AWS gives us the most comprehensive set of cloud services to innovate rapidly, introduce new services to keep travelers safe, and continuously reinvent the global travel experience," said Jeremy Drury, Head of Digital & Technology at Star Alliance.

