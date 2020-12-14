Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

YouTube records over 2 billion logged-in users each month, with people watching over a billion hours of video on its platform. "We're back up and running!," the video platform said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:02 IST
Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

Google services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were restored for most users on Monday, following a global outage that affected thousands.

Google's website that logs outages said the services that were affected for nearly an hour should be restored for most users. The company has some of the most widely used services in the world. YouTube records over 2 billion logged-in users each month, with people watching over a billion hours of video on its platform.

"We're back up and running!," the video platform said in a tweet. It had earlier tweeted that many users were having issues accessing YouTube. According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Outages on select Google apps are not uncommon, but Monday's outage affected all its popular services, including Google Hangouts, Google Chats and Google Meet, products that people have used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand of protesting farmers for repeal of three farm laws most reasonable: Yechury

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of three farm laws was most reasonable and the government should accept it.He supported the hunger str...

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says

Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, has declined to be questioned by the judge who charged him and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast, an official source said on Monday.Judge Fadi Sawan has met pus...

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

A U.S. decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, eliminating a burden that had weighed on Sudans economy since 1993 and restricted its ability to rec...

ILO study finds migrants earn much less than locals, and the gap is widening

The report, The migrant pay gap Understanding wage differences between migrants and nationals, examined 49 countries that host half the worlds migrant workers and found that migrants were earning nearly 13 per cent less on average.A new I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020