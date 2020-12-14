Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan space agency confirms asteroid soil inside capsule

Japans space agency said Monday it has confirmed the presence of black soil samples inside a capsule that the spacecraft Hayabusa2 brought back from a distant asteroid last week.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:49 IST
Japan space agency confirms asteroid soil inside capsule
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Japan's space agency said Monday it has confirmed the presence of black soil samples inside a capsule that the spacecraft Hayabusa2 brought back from a distant asteroid last week. The pan-shaped capsule, 40 centimeters (15 inches) in diameter, was dropped by Hayabusa2 from space onto a spot in a sparsely populated Australian desert on Dec. 6. It arrived in Japan last Tuesday for research that will hopefully provide insights into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its scientists opened the capsule and found an unspecified amount of sandy black particles. ''It's obviously from Ryugu,(asterisk) the asteroid, JAXA said in a statement.

JAXA said it will continue an initial examination ahead of fuller studies of the samples later. The samples were gathered from touchdowns that Hayabusa2 made last year on Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth. The landings were more difficult than expected because of the asteroid's extremely rocky surface.

The first landing collected samples from Ryugu's surface and the second from underground. Each was stored separately. Scientists are hoping the asteroid's subsurface samples can provide information from billions of years ago unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. JAXA scientists say they are particularly interested in organic materials in the samples to learn about how they were distributed in the solar system and if they are related to life on Earth.

Following studies in Japan for about a year, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international groups for additional research beginning in 2022..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand of protesting farmers for repeal of three farm laws most reasonable: Yechury

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of three farm laws was most reasonable and the government should accept it.He supported the hunger str...

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says

Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, has declined to be questioned by the judge who charged him and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast, an official source said on Monday.Judge Fadi Sawan has met pus...

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

A U.S. decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, eliminating a burden that had weighed on Sudans economy since 1993 and restricted its ability to rec...

ILO study finds migrants earn much less than locals, and the gap is widening

The report, The migrant pay gap Understanding wage differences between migrants and nationals, examined 49 countries that host half the worlds migrant workers and found that migrants were earning nearly 13 per cent less on average.A new I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020