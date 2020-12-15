Left Menu
New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

With the latest update, Google Meet on Nest Hub Max now allows pinning a specific user to make an individual video feed larger, if needed. All you need to do is to double-tap on a feed to pin or unpin. Using the 2x2 grid view, you can see up to 4 meeting participants at once, including your own video and also use the overflow menu to see call attendees not displayed in the 2x2 grid view.

Google Meet overflow menu on Nest Hub Max. Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google announced the availability of Google Meet on Nest Hub Max and now the tech giant is making several updates to improve the Meet experience for users on the smart display.

With Google Nest Hub Max, users can start or join video meetings with friends, family, and coworkers just by saying 'Hey Google, join my meeting'. Currently, the feature is available in English in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Other changes include an in-call clock to keep meetings on schedule and nameplates on user tiles to see who is in a meeting.

The new updates are available by default for any organizations in the Google Workspace with the Google Assistant Beta program and to the users who have already connected their Google Workspace account to a Nest Hub Max.

These new features are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

