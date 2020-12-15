Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with 50MP quad-camera, SD865 SoC appears on TENAA

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with the model number PDRM00 has been listed on the TENAA certification website ahead of the official unveiling. The upcoming device will be the top-tier phone in the Oppo Reno 5 series which was unveiled last week in China.

As per the TENAA listing shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for instant biometric authentication.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G listed on TENNA pic.twitter.com/4bZtqEWNgW — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) December 15, 2020

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad rear camera array that includes a 50-megapixel main lens, assisted by a 16-megapixel, a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel lenses. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Further, according to the listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be offered in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.