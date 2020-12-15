Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with 50MP quad-camera, SD865 SoC appears on TENAA

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:06 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with 50MP quad-camera, SD865 SoC appears on TENAA
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ TENAA image. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with the model number PDRM00 has been listed on the TENAA certification website ahead of the official unveiling. The upcoming device will be the top-tier phone in the Oppo Reno 5 series which was unveiled last week in China.

As per the TENAA listing shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for instant biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad rear camera array that includes a 50-megapixel main lens, assisted by a 16-megapixel, a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel lenses. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Further, according to the listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be offered in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI (M) affiliated organisations hold protest against farm laws in Agartala

Several organisations affiliated with the Communist Party of India Marxist held a protest in front of the collectors office at Agartala, on Monday, in support of farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Ji...

South Korea bans anti-North leaflets; defector says he won't stop

South Korea on Monday banned the launching of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, drawing the criticism of rights activists and defiance from a prominent North Korean defector who said he would not stop sending messages to his homeland. D...

UNESCO, AWHF organize workshop to take stock of World Heritage sites in Eastern African region

UNESCO and the African World Heritage Fund AWHF hosted an online workshop for World Heritage Site Managers in the Eastern Africa region on 4 December 2020, which focused on the sustainable management of World Heritage properties in the fram...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release date, Vegeta pulls powers from other fighters

The manga lovers are excited as they are just five days behind the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. We all are ardently waiting for its release mainly after learning that it will start with a new manga story after the completion of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020