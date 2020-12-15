Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof. Roddam Narasimha - The man whose insight paved the way for India's successful rocket programme

Narasimha committee gave, former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan told PTI on Tuesday.Narasimha, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a former Director of the National Aerospace Laboratories NAL and the National Institute of Advanced Studies NIAS, died at a private hospital here on Monday at the age of 87.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:54 IST
Prof. Roddam Narasimha - The man whose insight paved the way for India's successful rocket programme

When India's two successive Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) missions failed in the late 1980s, the then ISRO Chairman Prof. Satish Dhawan constituted internal and external committees to review the programme. The external panel was chaired by space and aeronautical expert Prof. Roddam Narasimha, whose key insights into the aerodynamics aspects paved the way for subsequent successful flights of the rocket.

''Today, when we talk of success of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and GSLV Mk III (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle), we owe it to important inputs that the Prof. Narasimha committee gave'', former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan told PTI on Tuesday.

Narasimha, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a former Director of the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), died at a private hospital here on Monday at the age of 87. Scientists and leaders recalled the pioneering contributions of the distinguished engineer-scientist, an authority on fluid mechanics and aerodynamics who had also served as a member of the Space Commission.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman G Madhavan Nair said Narasimha had supported India's space programme all through. ''He was very frank in his expression, very bold; he was down-to-earth in his approach to everything. Whenever we had problems (space-related), he used to rush to us (ISRO) to help'' Nair told PTI.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the scientific community has lost a stalwart. ''His path-breaking work in aerospace and nurturing scientific institutions of national importance will be remembered'', Yediyurappa said.

Kasturirangan said as the NIAS Director, Prof. Narasimha created a very good academic, interdisciplinary atmosphere at the institute. ''He was so learned. He was so scholarly that he had an extraordinary breadth and a very deep understanding of many of the subjects like yogic science, Indian philosophy and history of mathematics'', he said.

Narasimha, who was born on July 20, 1933, served as Professor of aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here from 1962 to 1999. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, in 2013.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan

Indian football team defender Adil Khan has lauded the experienced duo of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and stopper Sandesh Jhingan for helping form a strong defensive unit. Khan said that he was lucky to have the likes of Sandesh and Gu...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 8,103 in UP

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,103 on Tuesday with 20 more fatalities, while 1,336 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,68,064 in the state, an official said. At present, there are 18,382 active cases and the total n...

COVID cases, deaths declining; as a nation we seem to be doing very well, we are saving lives but this cannot be taken for granted: Govt.

COVID cases, deaths declining as a nation we seem to be doing very well, we are saving lives but this cannot be taken for granted Govt....

MP: Man kills wife, 2 children, then hangs self in Satna

A 37-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after slitting the throats of his wife and two children in Majhgavan town of Madhya Pradeshs Satna district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Monday and Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020