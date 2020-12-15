Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Ireland's data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:59 IST
Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland's data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) "One Stop Shop" regime makes Ireland's Data Protection Commission lead regulator of Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Google in the bloc, due to the location of their EU headquarters.

GDPR has been in force since 2018, but the Twitter case is the first using a new dispute resolution system under which one lead national regulator makes a decision before consulting with the other EU national regulators. Some EU regulators objected to Ireland's preliminary Twitter ruling when it was issued in May, triggering a referral to the dispute resolution body, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

In its final ruling, the Irish DPC said it had originally sought to impose a fine of $150,000 - $300,000 but increased it after Austrian, German and Italian regulators successfully argued that it was too low. The fine relates to a 2019 probe into a bug in its Android app, where some users' protected tweets were made public.

In particular it was levied due to Twitter's "failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach," the DPC said in a statement, calling the punishment a "proportionate and dissuasive measure". Twitter said in a statement that the delay in reporting the incident was an "unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years' Day" and that it had made changes so that future incidents would be reported in a timely fashion.

"We take full responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers," the statement, posted on Twitter, said. The Irish regulator, which has more than 20 major inquiries into U.S technology firms open, has the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4% of a company's global revenue or 20 million euros ($22 million), whichever is higher.

Twitter is the subject of at least two other inquiries by the Irish regulator. "Notwithstanding the inevitable criticism that it is not 'enough', this is still the first shot across the bows in Ireland for one of the big tech players," said Rafi Azim-Khan, Head of Data Privacy at Pillsbury Law.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel Tour C'ship: Lahiri, Chawrasia, Bhullar, Randhawa headline star-studded field

Indian golfing greats such as Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jyoti Randhawa will headline a star-studded line-up at the Tata Steel Tour Championship, starting here on Thursday. The event, hosted by the Tata Steel Group...

Light rains at isolated places in UP

Very light rain occurred at isolated places over the state, the Meteorological MeT Department said on Tuesday. Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places over western parts of the state. Very...

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link will be completed by Dec 2022: Northern Railway GM

The Northern Railway will be completing the most difficult 111-kilometre long section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link by December 2022 that would connect Kashmir to the rest of India through the railway network, a senior offici...

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions; MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is: Agri Minister Tomar.

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is Agri Minister Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020