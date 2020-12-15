Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going to unleash potential of spectrum, looking for meaningful 5G applications: Telecom secy

The company is testing 5G solutions being developed by its subsidiary Radisys in US due to non-availability of 5G spectrum in India.Prakash touched upon the governments plan to start a production-linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:11 IST
Going to unleash potential of spectrum, looking for meaningful 5G applications: Telecom secy

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking to unleash the potential of spectrum and is exploring meaningful applications for 5G technology, a top official of the department said on Tuesday. At the CII Partnership Summit 2020, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash also said the government is soon going to come up with an incentive scheme to encourage manufacturing of telecom equipment in India where the government will look at more value addition from the country in making the gears.

''We are going to unleash the potential of spectrum, remove all the bottlenecks, explore what new can be done with the spectrum,'' Prakash said. He said the government wants to encourage wirelines, internet-leased line, FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) and FTTX connections.

''In the realm of 5G, we want to come up with meaningful applications. Applications that are not merely enhanced mobile broadband but which touch all lives in agriculture, health and education, disaster management, public safety, traffic management etc,'' Prakash said. The government has set a target to roll out 5G in the country by 2020 but has missed the timeline. A DoT official, however, has mentioned that DoT is in discussion with the Department of Space and the defence ministry, and expects that the spectrum-related issues will be resolved soon.

Telecom operators have been pushing for starting 5G trials to develop solutions that are relevant for India but the government has not allocated them radiowaves for even trials. Reliance Jio announced that it will install an indigenously developed 5G network and had approached the DoT for trial spectrum. The company is testing 5G solutions being developed by its subsidiary Radisys in US due to non-availability of 5G spectrum in India.

Prakash touched upon the government's plan to start a production-linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector. ''We are soon coming out with a production-linked incentive scheme for which about Rs 12,000 crore is earmarked. What is important in telecom production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is that not mere manufacturing, we want value addition to happen in india.

''We want more IPR (intellectual property rights) should be generated here. We want to undertake fiberisation,'' Prakash said. The DoT is soon expected to approach the Cabinet for the approval of guidelines for telecom sector PLI.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High drama in Karnataka Council: Members get physical, deputy chairman pulled down

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed high drama on Tuesday with BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other and the Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairmans seat, over a row pertaining to the no-con...

PM takes stroll in 'white desert', attends cultural event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a cultural programme at Tent City near here in Kutch district on Tuesday evening before wrapping up his day- long visit to Gujarat. Well-known Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Geeta Rabari performed...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Will miss Ishant, no decision on combination Rahane spells...

Cold tightens its grip in north India, dense fog engulfs many states

Cold conditions intensified in parts of north India on Tuesday and dense fog engulfed many states as Delhi registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far while night temperatures in Kashmir dipped below the freezing point. F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020