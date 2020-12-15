Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU moves to rein in U.S. tech giants with threat of fines, break-up

They will also be required to report merger bids to the authorities, a move aimed at preventing acquisitions that kill off rival companies. The second set of rules, the Digital Services Act, also targets very large online platforms, such as those with more than 45 million users.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:43 IST
EU moves to rein in U.S. tech giants with threat of fines, break-up
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. technology firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover and could even be forced to break up under draft European Union rules announced on Tuesday aimed at curbing their powers. The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to tame tech companies that control troves of data and online platforms relied on by thousands of companies and millions of Europeans for their work and social interactions.

They also mark the European Commission's frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Alphabet's Google, which critics say did not address the problem. Regulatory scrutiny has been growing worldwide of tech giants and their power following a string of scandals over privacy and misinformation.

Both European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also see the rules as a bid to prevent the emergence of anti-competitive dominant companies. One set of rules, the Digital Markets Act, calls for fines up to 10% of annual global turnover for so-called online gatekeepers that don't comply with the new rules as well as a break-up order as a last resort.

It also sets out a list of dos and don'ts for gatekeepers, defined as companies with an entrenched position, a significant impact on the EU market and with a core platform service which is an important gateway to users. They will also be required to report merger bids to the authorities, a move aimed at preventing acquisitions that kill off rival companies.

The second set of rules, the Digital Services Act, also targets very large online platforms, such as those with more than 45 million users. They will be required to do more to tackle illegal content, misuses of their platforms that infringe fundamental rights and intentional manipulation of platforms to influence elections and public health, among other requirements.

The companies will also have to show details of political advertising on their platforms and the parameters used by their algorithms to suggest and rank information. The draft rules need to be approved by EU countries and EU lawmakers, some of which have pushed for tougher laws, while others are concerned about regulatory over-reach and the impact on innovation.

Tech companies, which have called for proportionate and balanced laws, are expected to take advantage of this split to lobby for weaker rules, with the final draft expected in the coming months or even years. Differences between the tech giants could dilute the opposition. Facebook for one has urged the EU to rein in Apple.

"We hope the DMA will also set boundaries for Apple. Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook," the U.S. social network said in a statement.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pandemic curbs

European shares rose on Tuesday, after the European Union moved up the date to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, while Londons blue-chips lost as stricter COVID-19 restrictions tied in with a higher pound on Brexit trade deal hopes.Londons FTSE 1...

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 13 more deaths, 1,045 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Tuesday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,568, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,045 new cases as the infection tally in the state climbed to 2...

Myanmar reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, December 15 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 1,155 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the country to 110,667, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The release said 27 more C...

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020