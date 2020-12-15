Netflix streaming down for several users - Downdetector.com
Netflix Inc's video streaming services were down for several users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with the video streaming service.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:02 IST
Netflix Inc's video streaming services were down for several users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with the video streaming service. The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in the United States.