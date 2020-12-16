You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Google now allows meeting organizers in G Suite for Education and Enterprise for Education domains to control Quick access for a meeting from the event in Google Calendar.

Quick access helps meeting hosts or organizers to control how people can participate in a video meeting. Previously, the setting could only be controlled via the Host controls menu during the meeting but now organizers can configure the setting appropriately in advance of the meeting via Google Calendar.

When Quick access is turned on, participants can automatically join the meeting using their computer or mobile device and any participant can dial out of the meeting. When turned off, all participants from inside and outside of the organization must ask to join the meeting and only the organizer can dial out of the meeting.

Notably, if Quick access is turned on or off in recurring meetings that re-use the same meeting code, the setting will be saved for future meetings. However, if it is turned on or off in a one-time, nicknamed, or instant meeting, the setting will return to on after the meeting ends.

The new Quick access control is available only to G Suite for Education and Enterprise for Education customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.