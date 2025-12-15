Left Menu

Headless body found in Sambhal; cops launch probe

A headless body was found on Monday in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal district, police said. According to the police, the body was spotted in the morning near water close to the Badi Idgah on Patraua Road under the Chandausi Kotwali police station limits.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:30 IST
A headless body was found on Monday in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal district, police said. According to the police, the body was spotted in the morning near water close to the Badi Idgah on Patraua Road under the Chandausi Kotwali police station limits. Circle Officer (Chandausi) Manoj Kumar Singh said both hands, both legs, and the head of the body were missing.

''It is not yet clear whether the body parts were mauled in an animal attack or … We are trying to ascertain the identity and circumstances,'' he said. Police also found a highly decomposed bag near the body, which was sent for post-mortem.

