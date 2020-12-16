Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO's technology transfer policy to get renewed focus and thrust

One of the steps critical to success of technology transfer programme is the identification of technology that has a potential for commercialisation, and the DOSISRO centres play a vital role in this process, according to officials.A dedicated Technology Transfer Cell TTC within the centre may be identified with laid down responsibilities for end-to-end coordination, both within the organisation, i.e., the inventors, quality and testing teams and the potential licensee to ensure successful commercialisation of technologies for maximal exploitation, the guidelines said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:04 IST
ISRO's technology transfer policy to get renewed focus and thrust
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation has proposed to give renewed focus and thrust to its policy on transfer of technologies developed by it to industries for commercialisation. The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency under the Department of Space (DOS) has come out with revised technology transfer policy guidelines - 2020.

''We have put it in the public domain and after getting public comments, it will go through the due process (before its approval)'', the Department's Secretary and ISRO Chairman, K Sivan, told PTI on the guidelines hosted on ISRO website. One of the steps critical to success of technology transfer programme is the identification of technology that has a potential for commercialisation, and the DOS/ISRO centres play a vital role in this process, according to officials.

''A dedicated Technology Transfer Cell (TTC) within the centre may be identified with laid down responsibilities for end-to-end coordination, both within the organisation, i.e., the inventors, quality and testing teams and the potential licensee to ensure successful commercialisation of technologies for maximal exploitation'', the guidelines said. While the centre may have its own structure for picking up the technologies, it must be ensured that such technologies' maturity is assessed by rigorous screening process involving reliability testing quality certification, repeatability in in-house usage and proven worthiness, it was stated.

The technology transfer activities shall be organised through a centralised Technology Transfer Group (TTG) Office under Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO) operating from ISRO headquarters here. Such centralised office shall interface with all DOS/ISRO centres through centre-level TTC for all day-to-day activities concerning technology transfer.

This revised guidelines document sets down the broad approach of ISRO, DOS, to the mechanism of transfer of technologies, developed by its centres/units. The technology transfer activities of the DOS are primarily intended for the domestic utilisation of these technologies by Indian industries (both public and private sector).

''However, in the context of liberalisation and globalisation, requests from foreign organisations for transfer of DOS/ ISRO developed technologies shall be encouraged as per the guidelines issued by Government of India'', according to the revised guidelines. ''However, such request shall be reviewed and processed on a case to case basis and the term of licensing shall be arrived at considering the merits of organisation, intellectual value of the technology and its commercial potential etc.'', they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical, EU says

The European Unions chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.The United Kingdom left the EU in January bu...

China's blue-chip index closes higher on consumer shares; SMIC slumps

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index ended ...

WhatsApp to help users in India buy 'sachet-sized' health insurance by year-end

WhatsApp on Wednesday said it expects to facilitate the purchase of affordable sachet-sized health insurance through its platform by the end of the year as part of its efforts to provide users in India with greater access to financial solut...

Uttarakhand CM pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers here at Gandhi Park on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Rawat in an official statement said, I pay tribute to all the soldiers of the Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020