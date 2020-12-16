Left Menu
As the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of Work From Home (WFH), 9 out of 10 workers would like to use some kind of connected intelligent home office bot or home officers. For instance, 79 percent say smart speakers will project noise-canceling walls around the home office space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:36 IST
Connected intelligent machines to make world more interactive by 2030: Report
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and cellular communications technology will enable connected intelligent machines to communicate across the networks of tomorrow and make the world more interactive than ever before, according to a report published by Ericsson.

The tenth edition of the Ericsson 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030 provides an overview of the different roles that consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life by 2030. Based on long-standing global trend research, the report represents the expectations and predictions of 50 million early technology adopters across 15 major cities.

"Consumers expect connected technology to become more flexible and interactive going forward and see devices enabling more proactive, and even creative choices in a wide range of everyday life situations by 2030," says the Ericsson report.

Here are the 10 consumers trends, each of which depicts a specific role that such connected machines could take during the coming decade:

  1. Connected machines could augment consumers both physically and mentally. Seventy-six percent of consumers expect intelligent posture-supporting suits (body bots) to maintain correct positions throughout the day.
  2. Three-quarters of consumers believe privacy guardians will organize personal devices to reduce digital footprints and block electronic snooping.
  3. Seventy-eight percent of consumers predict electronic watchdog services (community bots) that guard your home and alert other community watchdogs to intruders.
  4. Eighty-two percent believe smart devices or 'sustainability bots' will warn them about extreme weather by sharing data with other devices.
  5. As the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of Work From Home (WFH), 9 out of 10 workers would like to use some kind of connected intelligent home office bot or home officers. For instance, 79 percent say smart speakers will project noise-canceling walls around the home office space.
  6. Forty-six percent of regular users of virtual assistants say that, by 2030, AI devices will be required by law (explainers) to explain what they do.
  7. By 2030, a seamless connection wherever we go is expected. According to 83 percent of consumers, smart signal locators or connectivity gofers will guide you to spots with optimal connectivity coverage even in crowded areas.
  8. More than 9 in 10 consumers expect that some type of baddie bot that can be trained to carry out burglaries or attack other people will indeed be available by 2030.
  9. By 2030, connected machines will play a much bigger role in content curation (media creators). Sixty-two percent of consumers think game consoles will make original games based on their gameplay.
  10. Around 7 in 10 of the global consumers believe that social network AIs or bossy bots will build your circle of friends for your optimal physical and mental wellbeing.

