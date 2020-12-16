Connected intelligent machines to make world more interactive by 2030: Report

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and cellular communications technology will enable connected intelligent machines to communicate across the networks of tomorrow and make the world more interactive than ever before, according to a report published by Ericsson.

The tenth edition of the Ericsson 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030 provides an overview of the different roles that consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life by 2030. Based on long-standing global trend research, the report represents the expectations and predictions of 50 million early technology adopters across 15 major cities.

"Consumers expect connected technology to become more flexible and interactive going forward and see devices enabling more proactive, and even creative choices in a wide range of everyday life situations by 2030," says the Ericsson report.

Here are the 10 consumers trends, each of which depicts a specific role that such connected machines could take during the coming decade: