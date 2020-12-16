Chang'e-5 completes second orbital correction on moon-Earth transfer orbit

Left Menu
Chinas Change-5 probe completed its second orbital correction on the moon-Earth transfer orbit on Wednesday morning as part of preparations to return to earth, the China National Space Administration CNSA said. The orbital correction was conducted when the two 25N engines on the orbiter-returner combination were operational for about eight seconds.The CNSA said all systems on the orbiter-returner combination are currently in good condition.

China's Change-5 probe completed its second orbital correction on the moon-Earth transfer orbit on Wednesday morning as part of preparations to return to earth, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said. The orbital correction was conducted when the two 25N engines on the orbiter-returner combination were operational for about eight seconds.

The CNSA said all systems on the orbiter-returner combination are currently in good condition. The orbiter-returner combination entered the moon-Earth transfer orbit on Sunday and completed its first orbital correction on Monday.

The orbiter and returner will separate from one another at the appropriate time, according to the CNSA. The returner is expected to land at the Siziwang Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Meanwhile, the preset landing site in Siziwang Banner is ready for the homecoming, the mission's search and retrieval team said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The Change-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on November 24, and its lander-ascender combination touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on December 1.

China in recent years has emerged as a major space power with manned space missions and landing a rover in the dark side of the moon. It is currently building a space station of its own. Change-5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space program.

