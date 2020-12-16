Left Menu
NIIT began its relationship with Unilever in 2017.NIIT will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering learning administration, event management, vendor management, content design and development and technology services, to support Unilevers learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices, a statement said.

16-12-2020
Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd on Wednesday said its partnership with Unilever has been extended for three more years. NIIT began its relationship with Unilever in 2017.

NIIT will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering learning administration, event management, vendor management, content design and development and technology services, to support Unilever's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices, a statement said. * * * * LOGIQ raises $1.8mn from Leo Capital * LOGIQ, an observability platform for IT administrators and DevOps teams, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.8 million (about Rs 13.2 crore) in its first institutional seed funding round, led by Leo Capital. The funding will be used to expand its artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities and onboard more customers, a statement said. LOGIQ's Observability platform enables organisations to harness the power of machine data analytics for applications and infrastructure in a single platform with one-click simplicity. ''With LOGIQ, we want to empower developers and administrators in keeping their infrastructure and applications always running. The funding raised will enable us to widen our reach and also enhance our AI/ML capabilities,'' Ranjan Parthasarathy, CEO and co-founder at LOGIQ, said.

* * * * Mindtree launches dedicated Microsoft go-to-market biz unit * IT firm Mindtree has launched a dedicated Microsoft go-to-market business unit centred on building new solutions based on Microsoft platforms and technologies. This will also help develop the next generation of talent across the Mindtree organisation globally, a statement said. ''The Microsoft go-to-market business unit is a component of Mindtree's multi-tiered initiative to support the continued demand of cloud services and solutions. Mindtree will also expand its Global Azure Experience Center in Redmond, WA and will leverage its Microsoft Excellence Academy to ensure all technical professionals are proficient and certified on Microsoft Azure technologies,'' the statement said.

