Fuel filling for second stage of PSLV-C50 completed, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that the fuel filling and oxidizer process for the second stage of PSLV-C50 has been completed

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:42 IST
PSLV-C50 is scheduled to launch CMS-01, a communication satellite on December 17. (Photo: ISRO). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that the fuel filling and oxidizer process for the second stage of PSLV-C50 has been completed "Filling of fuel and oxidizer for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC50 completed," ISRO tweeted.

Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today, ISRO said on Friday. The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). (ANI)

