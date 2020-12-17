China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries

China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countriesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:05 IST
China plans to share data and samples that the Chang'e 5 probe obtained during its recent mission to the moon, based on international cooperation conventions, said the deputy head of the country's space agency on Thursday.
The lunar samples will be mainly used for scientific research, Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration, told a press briefing.