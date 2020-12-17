Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:05 IST
China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China plans to share data and samples that the Chang'e 5 probe obtained during its recent mission to the moon, based on international cooperation conventions, said the deputy head of the country's space agency on Thursday.

The lunar samples will be mainly used for scientific research, Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration, told a press briefing.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK shares end firmer as investors await U.S. fiscal stimulus

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday as global investor sentiment got a boost from prospects of an additional U.S. fiscal stimulus package, and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. ...

European shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism

European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.Germanys DAX climbed 1 to hit its ...

Intense cold conditions in Kashmir Valley

The minimum temperature across Kashmir plummeted several degrees below the freezing point on Thursday owing to a clear sky as the valley reeled under cold conditions, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far, MeT De...

Mindspace REIT raises Rs 200 cr via debentures

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing debentures on a private placement basis. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the executive committee K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP, manager to Mindspace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020