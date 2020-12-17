Left Menu
EU's Barnier: good progress, last stumbling blocks in UK trade talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:01 IST
EU's Barnier: good progress, last stumbling blocks in UK trade talks
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that "good progress" was being made in UK talks and that "last stumbling blocks" stood in the way of sealing a new trade pact.

"Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain. We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles," Barnier said on Twitter, adding it was the "final stretch of talks" with Britain.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

