EU's Barnier: good progress, last stumbling blocks in UK trade talks

EU's Barnier: good progress, last stumbling blocks in UK trade talksReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:01 IST
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that "good progress" was being made in UK talks and that "last stumbling blocks" stood in the way of sealing a new trade pact.
"Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain. We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles," Barnier said on Twitter, adding it was the "final stretch of talks" with Britain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Barnier
- Michel Barnier