ISRO's communication satellite CMS-01 injected into orbit

ISRO's communication satellite CMS-01 injected into orbitPTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:15 IST
ISRO's workhorse rocketPSLV-C50 successfully injected into orbit India's latestcommunication satellite CMS-01 on Thursday,the space agencysaid
The communication satellite is envisaged forproviding services in Extended-C Band of the frequencyspectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweepislands. The satellite has a life span of seven years,ISROsaid.