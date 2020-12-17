Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop high-performance hybrid supercapacitors with novel electrode material

Supercapacitors have gained considerable attention due to their high power density, long cycle life and excellent capacity retention compared to their battery counterparts.The scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials ARCI, an institute under the DST, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad have developed a facile, scalable and cost-effective electrochemical route to synthesise electrodes made of nickel cobaltite NiCo2O4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:59 IST
Scientists develop high-performance hybrid supercapacitors with novel electrode material

Scientists have developed a low-cost supercapacitor device that can pave the way for the next generation 'high power-high energy storage devices', the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Thursday. Supercapacitors have gained considerable attention due to their high power density, long cycle life and excellent capacity retention compared to their battery counterparts.

The scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an institute under the DST, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad have developed a facile, scalable and cost-effective electrochemical route to synthesise electrodes made of nickel cobaltite (NiCo2O4). It also contains nanosheet structures with incorporated oxygen vacancies as an active material, for hybrid supercapacitors.

These electrodes have been found to have excellent electrochemical performance. ''Such hybrid supercapacitors combine the features of both conventional double layer supercapacitors and batteries and act as high power-high energy storage devices,'' the DST said in a statement.

However, it remains challenging to design pseudocapacitor devices with redox metal oxide (MO) materials with high porosity, which exhibit high capacitance and good cycle life, it said. It is desirable to amend the intrinsic properties of the synthesised MO to enhance its conductivity, stability, and electrochemical activity, the statement added.

The scientists addressed these challenges and were successful in synthesising NiCo2O4 nanostructured electrodes by a novel electrodeposition route. They also introduced an optimum number of oxygen vacancies by an environmentally benign chemical reduction process to make up for an active, positive electrode material for hybrid supercapacitors, as reported in their recent publication in the journal “Batteries & Supercaps''.

''This could be an effective alternative to the existing carbon-based electrodes for supercapacitors to achieve high energy density,'' the statement said. An asymmetric supercapacitor device further fabricated by the research team, using porous carbon and NiCo2O4 electrodes exhibited excellent capacity retention and stability. The device could power an LED lamp and a DC fan, it noted.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had NOTHING to do with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter.In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. Trump, who leaves offi...

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Assocham Foundation Week on Saturday via video conferencingThe Prime Ministers Office PMO said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the ASSOCHAM Enterpri...

Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

Any possible disruption at Britains ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked about a previo...

Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,728. According to the state health departments daily bulletin, the fatalities include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020