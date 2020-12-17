Left Menu
ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C50 on Thursday successfully launched India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:22 IST
Visuals from the lift-off at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C50 on Thursday successfully launched India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C50 lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at 3:41 pm and CMS-01 was injected into its intended orbit after a flight of about 20 minutes and 12 seconds, after which, solar panels of CMS-01 were automatically deployed and ISRO's Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite.

PSLV-C50 lifted off from the Second Launch Pad of SDSC SHAR at 3:41 pm carrying CMS-01. After a flight of about 20 minutes 12 seconds, the vehicle injected the satellite into its intended orbit. According to an official release, orbit raising manoeuvers will be executed to position the satellite in the geostationary orbit at its designated location in the coming days.

Speaking at the launch of the event, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the satellite was functioning well and would be placed in a specified slot in the next four days on December 21. He congratulated the ISRO team for its efforts.

"This launch has successfully taken place because of the hard work of both the launch vehicle team and the satellite team. The staff worked very well and safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Talking about the upcoming PSLV-C51 mission, Dr K Sivan said the mission will carry three satellites built by private entities.

"The mission will be the fruition of the space reforms recently introduced in the country," he said. The CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged to provide services in the extended-C band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The PSLV-C50 is the 52nd flight of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.(ANI)

