Patnaik launches labour dept portal, 22 online services

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a portal on Thursday along with 22 online services of the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department. Launching the 'Pareshram' portal, Patnaik said the services will ensure ease of doing business and contribute significantly towards the industrial development of the state.

The chief minister said industries, commercial organizations, small entrepreneurs and the public will be benefitted from this portal. The portal will provide 52 types of services in the coming days, he announced.